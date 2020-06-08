Mayim Bialik to Host Remote Celebrity Talent Show for TBS

Mayim Bialik is hoping to make a big bang with her new hosting gig.

The “Big Bang Theory” alumna is set to MC “Celebrity Show-Off,” a remote talent show featuring a lineup of celebs which has been ordered at TBS.

Each of the remote series’ 10 episodes will give celebrities the opportunity to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes. The list of talent signed up for the showcase so far includes Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

“Wait until you see what this cast has pulled off,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm – since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

“Celebrity Show-Off” is based on the popular Korean show “My Little Television,” and hails from the executive producer of “The Masked Singer.”

“After discovering ‘The Masked Singer’ and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. ‘Celebrity Show-Off’ is exactly that – a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television,” said executive producer Craig Plestis. “It’s a cutting edge take on celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in completely new ways, and put a smile on their faces in these trying times.”

Plestis isn’t the only producer bringing Korean content to Hollywood, as this show represents the latest on a growing collection of series which originated in Korea.

The original “Celebrity Show-Off” is produced by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, and this new version is being executive produced by Plestis for Smart Dog Media. Also on board as an EP is Tom Forman, alongside Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer. Aliyah Silverstein will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Plestis and Smart Dog Media are represented by Paradigm.

“We’ve all seen shows where stars are produced to dance, or sing, or compete. This isn’t that. These celebrities are raw and unfiltered and no one knows what they’ll do next,” added Forman. “That means making the show is the most challenging thing ever, and watching it is pure joy.”

This also isn’t Bialik’s first show since “Big Bang Theory” came to an end, as she is re-teaming with her TBBT co-star Jim Parsons on a Fox multi-camera comedy.