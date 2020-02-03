×

'Mayans MC' Co-Creator Elgin James Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Will Thorne

Elgin James'Mayans M.C.' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2018
Mayans MC” co-creator Elgin James has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

The deal encompasses development, writing and directing for TV and streaming projects. News of the deal comes around four months after James was named as the sole showrunner for the FX series’ upcoming third season, following the firing of Kurt Sutter.

“I am deeply grateful for the endless support Dana Walden has shown me from the beginning, and the trust Bert Salke, Craig Hunegs, Jane Frances and everyone else at Fox 21 and Disney continue to show. They took a shot on me a few years ago and have tirelessly championed me ever since,” said James in a statement. “I’m honored and excited to be able to call Fox 21 Television studios home and to continue this journey with these incredibly protective and creative partners.”

“Over the past two seasons of ‘Mayans MC’ we’ve come to know and love Elgin,” added Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 TV Studios. “He has an incredibly fresh and modern vision and is proving to be a great leader. We’re loving the ride on ‘Mayans’ and look forward to seeing what else he creates in the future.”

In mid-October 2019, Variety reported that “Mayans” co-creator and co-showrunner Sutter had sent an email to the cast and crew notifying them of his exit after several complaints were made about his behavior on the set of the series. In the email, Sutter wrote that he had intentionally pulled back on his role in the show in its second season, but the strategy had “backfired.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me,” Sutter wrote. “Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.”

Sutter had previously said that he was planning to step down from his role as co-showrunner to allow James sole run of the show.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter said at the show’s season two premiere. “If we are lucky enough to have a Season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.”

James is repped by WME, Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill at Hunting Lane, and Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

