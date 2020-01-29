×
Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Amazon Partner on Animated Series ‘The Hospital’

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors on Actors
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures banner and “Russian Doll” supervising producer Cirocco Dunlap are teaming up on the animated series “The Hospital,” which Amazon has put into active development.

The series will follow Sleech and Klak, two brilliant alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol and contracts a disease from another dimension, the heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.

Rudolph, Lyonne and Dunlap will executive produce along with Animal Pictures’ Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

“Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can’t wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated,” Rudolph said in a statement.

This is the first project to be announced from Animal Pictures under its first-look deal with Amazon.

Besides “Russian Doll,” which was recently renewed for a second season by Netflix, Dunlap’s previous writing credits include “Big Mouth” and “Man Seeking Woman.” She also created and starred in a series of short films called “Everything Is Okay,” which screened at SXSW in 2018.

Rudolph and Lyonne founded Animal Pictures in 2018. Veteran independent producer Behrens joined as president of Animal Pictures shortly after the company was founded. Animal Pictures focuses on finding fresh, integral voices, and creating wholly original content.

Dunlap is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

Animal Pictures is represented by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

