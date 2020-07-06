Maurice Sendak Foundation Signs Overall Deal with Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus announced Monday that it has inked a multi-year overall deal with the Maurice Sendak Foundation, through which it will develop new projects based on Sendak’s books and illustrations.

The streaming deal marks a first for the non-profit charitable foundation, which supports the artistic legacy of the late Sendak, who authored and illustrated the 1963 children’s classic, “Where the Wild Things Are,” as well as “In The Night Kitchen,” “Outside Over There,” and “Bumble-Ardy.” Sendak wrote and illustrated no fewer than 17 books, and lent his artistic talents as an illustrator to dozens of other children’s titles.

Apple TV Plus will work with writer and director — as well as longtime Sendak collaborator — Arthur Yorinks to bring each project of life. The streaming service will develop the projects through Yorinks’ Night Kitchen Studios. The resulting programs will be available exclusively though Apple’s streaming platform, which launched in November of last year.

Among Apple TV Plus’ other partnerships in children and family programming are Sesame Workshop, Peanuts and The Jim Henson Company. Its current slate of kids series include “Helpsters,” “Ghostwriter,” “Snoopy in Space,” and “Peanuts in SpaceL Secrets of Apollo 10.”