Matthew Rhys Eyes FX Return With Alien Drama ‘Wyrd’

Matthew Rhys could be the lead of an FX series once again.

“The Americans” star is developing a new drama called “Wyrd” at the network, teaming with “Up In the Air” writer Sheldon Turner. Rhys is in place to executive produce, alongside his wife and fellow “Americans” star Keri Russell, with an eye on playing the titular lead.

Inspired by the Dark Horse comic, the prospective series centers around Wyrd (Rhys), an exiled extraterrestrial who was sent to earth in an attempt to better understand humanity. When his people don’t come back for him, Wyrd is forced to assimilate at the same time as investigating paranormal activity and searching for a way home.

“Wyrd” hails from FX Productions, 20th Television and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions. Turner and Klein are both EPs on the project via Vendetta, with Dark Horse also executive producing.

This would be the third major headlining TV role for Rhys in the last few years. Since ending his award winning six season run on “The Americans” back in 2018, Rhys has gone on to play the main character in HBO’s “Perry Mason” reimagining, which has been renewed for a second season. His recent big screen roles include Amazon’s “The Report” and Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which he starred opposite Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

He is represented by United Agents and Anonymous Content.

Other than “Up In the Air,” Turner’s credits also include the Adam Sandler movie “The Longest Yard” and “X Men: First Class.”

Deadline first reported the development news.