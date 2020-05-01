‘The Punisher’ Art Director Matteo De Cosmo Dies at 52

Matteo De Cosmo, a New York-based art director who worked on several ABC Studios projects including Marvel’s “The Punisher,” died on April 21 of coronavirus-related complications. He was 52.

De Cosmo was best-known for serving as the art director for ABC television shows “Emergence,” “Luke Cage” and “The Punisher.” De Cosmo began his career as a set designer, assistant art director and even a costume designer on films such as “Circus Lives,” “Arresting Gena,” “Louis & Frank” and “Spring Forward.”

Though he continued to work on films such as 2019’s “21 Bridges” starring Chadwick Boseman, De Cosmo focused more on television later in his career. He served as art director for “Chappelle’s Show,” “Are We There Yet?,” “Alpha House,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Affair” and “Wu Tang: An American Saga,” in addition to his work with ABC Studios.

Most recently, De Cosmo was working on the pilot for new ABC series “Harlem’s Kitchen” until production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zahir McGhee, the showrunner of “Harlem’s Kitchen,” told Variety in a statement that De Cosmo will be deeply missed.

“Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible,” McGhee said. “Matteo was one of those people.”

ABC Studios also released a statement regarding De Cosmo’s death.

“He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked,” ABC Studios said. “We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and son, Marcello.