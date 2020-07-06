Matt Reeves Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. Television Group

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros.

Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company have signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. The multi-year deal will make WB home for all of 6th & Idaho’s future TV projects. The deal encompasses all platforms, including broadcast, cabel, and WarnerMedia’s flagship streaming service, HBO Max. The projects will be produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, depending on the platform. Beyond the U.S., Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute 6th & Idaho’s shows to the global marketplace.

6th & Idaho is currently under a first-look film deal at Netflix and was previously under a TV overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television.

With the announcement, Daniel Pipski will now join the company as executive vice president and head of television. Along with Reeves, the company is also comprised of executive vice president Adam Kassan and vice president Rafi Crohn.

Reeves is currently directing and producing “The Batman,” which is slated to hit theaters in October 2021. Reeves’ other feature credits include “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the former of which he co-wrote and directed and the latter he directed. He also directed “Cloverfield” and executive produced both “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.”

On the television side, 6th & Idaho is currently producing the Netflix series “Away” and Amazon’s “Tales From the Loop.” The company is also behind the NBC drama pilot “Ordinary Joe” starring James Wolk. In television, Reeves co-created and executive produced the hit series “Felicity” for The WB alongside J.J. Abrams, and he directed the pilot and several additional episodes. He also executive produced Fox’s “The Passage.” He previously directed the pilots for NBC’s “Conviction” as well as ABC’s “Miracles” and “Gideon’s Crossing,” in addition to episodes of NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” and ABC’s “Relativity.”

Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Pipski was previously the executive vice president and head of television for Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films. There, he spearheaded development and co-executive produced the upcoming FX limited series “A Teacher.” He has developed or produced shows like El Rey Network’s “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, oversaw development and production of NBC’s Jason Katims comedy series “About a Boy,” was executive in charge of the Ed Harris-Viggo Mortensen film “Appaloosa” and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Informant!,” starring Matt Damon, and developed the feature films “Gone Baby Gone” and “Tron: Legacy.”

“Matt has been making some of my favorite movies and TV shows since I was addicted to ‘Felicity,’ and it’s a thrill to get to be part of his great team alongside Rafi and Adam, building up his TV company with our partners at WBTV,” Pipski said.