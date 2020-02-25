Matt Lucas, ‘Jumanji’ Star Ser’Darius Blain Among Four Cast in Fox Drama Pilot ‘Big Leap’

Fox’s drama pilot “The Big Leap” has added four series regulars.

Matt Lucas, Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, and Teri Polo have all joined the one-hour project, which centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” It is inspired by the UK docuseries “Big Ballet.”

Lucas will play Wayne Sleep, who is said to be a joyful British fellow who is one of the co-hosts of the reality show. He is a former dancer and is entertaining, enthusiastic and encouraging. Lucas is known for his roles on British shows like “Little Britain” and “Doctor Who” and in films such as “Bridesmaids,” “Alice in Wonderland” and its sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” He is repped by WME.

Blain will play Reggie Sadler. Described as a stunning specimen of humanity, Reggie is a gorgeous, famous, athletic, professional football player. He has demonstrated some erratic behavior and needs to take a break from the sport. He decides that some career rehab is in order and finds himself learning to dance so he can audition to be on “The Big Leap.”

Blain has appeared in both of the recent “Jumanji” films as well as the CW’s reboot of “Charmed.” His other TV roles include shows such as “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless,” and “Chicago P.D.” He is repped by Paradigm and Grandview.

Polo will play Julia Torrence, who is said to be a beautiful former ballerina. Julia is now a social-media-obsessed mom who focuses more on her Instagram than her moody teenage girls or her distant husband, Kevin (not yet cast). When she sees the chance to audition for “The Big Leap,” it feels like a chance to fill what feels like a hollow, art-free life.

Polo is known for starring in the “Meet the Parents” film franchise as well as the Freeform series “The Fosters.” She has also appeared on TV shows such as “The West Wing,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Good Trouble,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She is repped by Gersh and McGowan Rodriguez Management

Cham will play Justin Reyes, the dance partner and high school boyfriend of Gabby (not yet cast). He came out of the closet to nobody’s surprise except Gabby and his parents, who kicked him out. He works at a big box store to support himself now, but when Gabby shows up and tells him about the dance contest, he catches the spark and gets excited to dance again, too. Cham’s past TV regular roles include the show “Mech-X4” and the Facebook Watch series “Five Points.” He is repped by Talentworks and Justine Hunt.

Liz Heldens will write and executive produce the pilot, with Sue Naegle also executive producing. Jason Winer will direct the pilot and executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. Heldens is currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.

(Pictured: Matt Lucas, left; Ser’Darius Blain, right)