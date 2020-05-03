Matt Keough, MLB Pitcher and ‘Real Housewives’ Star, Dies at 64

Matt Keough, a former pitcher for the Oakland Athletics who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” has died. He was 64.

The Major League Baseball team announced the sad news on Saturday night with a statement from Billy Beane, the team’s executive vice president of baseball operations.

“He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincerest condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight,” Beane said.

Keough pitched in 170 games for the Oakland Athletics between 1977 and 1983, then spent time with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and the Hanshin Tigers in Japan.

He later appeared in several episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” with his wife Jeana Keough and their children Shane, Kara and Colton. The couple’s storyline revolved around their marital problems, and they later separated.

Keough’s daughter Kara posted a tribute to him on her Instagram, memorializing him along with the tragic death of her newborn son during childbirth.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she wrote. “Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”