‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of Miss Monster: Here’s The Star Under the Mask

Chaka Khan, I feel for you. The iconic singer and songwriter, who had been disguised as Miss Monster, was the next celebrity to be eliminated on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer.”

The artist behind hits such as “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You” and “Through the Fire” became the third celebrity to be unmasked on Wednesday night, following previous reveals of hip-hop star Lil Wayne and comedian/”The Price is Right” host Drew Carey. Khan was voted off despite impressing the show’s panelists with her legendary voice.

“I could have gone on forever and ever,” Khan told Variety, which chose the singer last October as one of its “Power of Women” honorees. “I was disappointed that it ended so fast.”

Khan, who also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015, said she was approached by the “Masked Singer” producers to participate on the show, and agreed to do it because “I thought it would be something different, and new and fun. And thus I did it.”

Was it fun? “It was a new experience,” she said. “A real new experience for me.” Khan admitted the Miss Monster costume was a bit difficult to navigate. But “it was more difficult to be standing in that costume, doing nothing. Some of them are cumbersome. This was a heavy, cumbersome one. But we did make adjustments and we got it to fit.” She chose the Miss Monster costume to appeal to a younger crowd.

On Wednesday’s episode, Khan-as-Miss-Monster performed “You Don’t Own Me,” by Lesley Gore. In the two previous weeks, she sang “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt and “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry.

The panelists had figured out early on that Miss Monster was a legendary singer — but ultimately, only Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke properly guessed it was Khan.

“I just have to say, I have studied your voice so much, I’m so deeply inspired by you,” Scherzinger said after Khan was revealed. Thicke said he was thrown off by the fact that she didn’t hit some of her signature notes. Host Nick Cannon said he figured out it was Khan from the start: “I knew it the whole time! I heard that iconic voice. How did you guys not hear?”

Among other guesses by the panelists, Ken Jeong thought it was Reba McEntire, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg chose Queen Latifah, and guest Leah Remini named Mary Wilson.

“You went online, and a great deal of people knew it was me,” Khan said. “And a lot of my family members knew it was me.”

Now that she’s done both “Masked Singer” and “Dancing with the Stars,” Khan said her celebrity reality TV days may be behind her. “It’s too strenuous and cray cray for me,” she said. “I’m just a simple girl really. I enjoyed parts of it, especially when I was working it out and people knew it was me anyway. But I’m just going to stick more to what I do and my comfort zone. I won’t be wearing any big monster costumes anymore.”

With Miss Monster out of the running, it means that the final three contestants on Wednesday’s episode, titled “Masking For A Friend: Group A,” now move on to what’s being called the “Super Nine,” the final round in Season 3 after Groups B and C next compete.

The Valentine’s Day-themed episode opened with the four final Group A contestants performing the Kiss song “Rock & Roll All Nite.”

Opening the show, host Nick Cannon acknowledged its major Super Bowl boost on Sunday: “There are more eyes on us than ever. It was water cooler talk at its finest, with the biggest reveal in ‘Masked Singer’ history.”

Also in the episode, Cannon promoted the "Masked Singer" live tour, which takes place this summer.

As for the remaining Group A contestants, here’s how White Tiger, Turtle, and Kangaroo performed on night three:

Turtle

Song: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Turtle voice-over: “Man, I’m having a shell of a good time on this show being whomever I want. I would never have gotten here without the people who supported my dream. Like my favorite teacher from high school, Ms. S.”

Ms. S voice-over: “Turtle was in my 9th grade bio class. I’m not surprised he’s on the show because he always came into my class singing. He’s the most driven student I ever had. Last year I ran into him and he recognized me. I was so proud to see everything he’d achieved. But he was still like that same sweet, humble kid. Turtle, good luck on the show. I hope you have the time of your life.”

Valentine message for Nicole: “Hey Nicole, I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.”

Panel guesses: Nick Lachey, Jaden Smith, Hunter Hayes

Kangaroo

Song: “Diamonds,” by Rihanna

Kangaroo voice-over: “I’m so humbled to be here in the Group A championships. I wasn’t sure I’d make it this far. But now, after hearing all the panelists’ love, I feel empowered to fight my way into the Super Nine. Especially with all the support from my family.”

Kangaroo’s kid brother voice-over: “Kangaroo is my older sister by just one year but honestly, I’ve always looked up to her. Even if she was a drama queen in her teenage years, she is the most resilient person I know. When tragedy hit our family, she was the glue that held us all together. And since then, we’ve only gotten closer. Her grace under pressure and her ability to rise above the haters is always something I’ve admired. Hearing her on this stage receiving all this praise, I couldn’t be more proud. I love you, sis. Knock em dead tonight.”

Valentine message for Leah: “We’ve sat at the same table, and your courage has inspired me.”

Panel guesses: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lindsay Lohan, Jordin Sparks

White Tiger

Song: “We Will Rock You,” by Queen

White Tiger voice-over: : “Look who’s still here! Shocked? Me too. I knew going into this competition I was never going to be the best singer. But I wasn’t going to let that stop me. I’ve always known how to work a crowd. And that’s been my strategy all along. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s a good friend who can back that up.”

White Tiger’s college buddy voice-over: “White Tiger and I were college roommates freshman year. And man was that guy fun. This one time, we went out and met these smokin’ hot ladies at the club. There were so many dudes there that White Ty-Ty knew exactly what to do to edge out our competition. He told the girls we were professional dancers of the Magic Mike variety, and on the spot he and I made up this ridiculous routine. Before we knew it, all the ladies were cheering us on. The other dudes didn’t stand a chance. Smell what I’m cookin’? Seems like El Tigre is still winning over the crowd, and the rest of the competition better watch out. Because when he commits to something, he doesn’t stop until he wins.”

Valentine message for Jenny: “Jenny, I’m wild about you. But I know your husband will appreciate this card even more.”

Panel guesses: Rob Gronkowski, Fabio, Joe Manganiello