From the Banana to the Taco, ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Costumes Have Been Revealed

Variety Staff

CREDIT: FOX

Get ready to see some of the most insanely creative costumes yet, from a banana to a robot, on this season of “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

The reality singing competition just teased 13 costumes for Season 3, which premieres Feb. 2 right after the Super Bowl. The new season will have 18 contestants (two more competitors than last season), each of whom will wear a costume hiding their identify until they are eliminated from the show. Once they are eliminated, they are also unmasked and then go on to perform a song baring their face, as well as their soul.

The costumes this season include food inspired wardrobe, as well as unique animal fashion, and you can see the first look images below.

Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” saw actor and singer Wayne Brady, the Fox, take home the golden mask trophy. He beat out the Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon) and the Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry). All four judges from the last two seasons will be returning: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong. Nick Cannon also returns to host. The new season will feature celebrity guest judges including Jamie Foxx, who will appear in the season premiere, as well as Leah Remini and Jason Biggs.

In an early promo released for the season, Cannon is seen delivering the robot costume to a person wearing a cowboy outfit at a ranch and Miss Monster was delivered to a woman in a mansion.

Miss Monster

THE MASKED SINGER: Miss Monster. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Astronaut

THE MASKED SINGER: The Astronaut. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Banana

THE MASKED SINGER: The Banana. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Frog

THE MASKED SINGER: The Frog. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Iguana

THE MASKED SINGER: The Turtle. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Kangaroo

THE MASKED SINGER: The Kangaroo. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Kitty

THE MASKED SINGER: The Kitty. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Llama

THE MASKED SINGER: The Llama. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Robot

THE MASKED SINGER: The Robot. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Swan

THE MASKED SINGER: The Swan. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The Taco

THE MASKED SINGER: The Taco. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

The White Tiger

THE MASKED SINGER: The White Tiger. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

