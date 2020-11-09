‘Masked Singer’ Reveals Extra Panelists, Thanksgiving Special and Triple Elimination Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

A few more familiar faces will be joining “The Masked Singer” panelists in the coming weeks as Season 4 heads to a finale.

Guest panelists who will sit behind the “Masked” desk include Niecy Nash (Nov. 11), Cheryl Hines (Nov. 18), Jay Pharoah (Thursday, Nov. 26, on a special Thanksgiving night original episode) and Craig Robinson (Dec. 2).

Robinson’s episode will be a “super six” edition, with three reveals leading into the finale.

This is Pharoah’s return to the panelist desk as a guest, while Hines is a permanent panelist on Fox’s companion series “I Can See Your Voice.” Robinson, meanwhile, is the host of Fox’s new spinoff “The Masked Dancer,” which premieres in December.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are the regular panelists on “The Masked Singer,” hosted by Nick Cannon. Previous guest panelists this season include Joel McHale and Wayne Brady.

New this season, the show’s panelists are also competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer — and McCarthy Wahlberg is in the lead with three, while Thicke and Scherzinger have two points each and Jeong so far has zero.

This season’s costumes include Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon) have so far been revealed.

According to the show, the Season 4 contestants have a combined net worth of over $398 million; have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; have 46 Grammy nominations; three world records; and include an Olympic gold medalist, an Oscar nominee in a major category and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

[Photo: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, guest panelist Jay Pharoah, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on “The Masked Singer” in Season 3.]