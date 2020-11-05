TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Second Night of Election Coverage

Amid the ongoing election chaos, “The Masked Singer” kept the show going on Wednesday night.

The Fox singing competition topped the ratings charts with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers. That’s pretty much exactly even on the week before, which is not too shabby considering the election furore going on around it. Later on, fellow Ken Jeong series “I Can See Your Voice” ticked up from last episode to a 1.1 rating and 4.3 million viewers, a 15% bump in the latter metric.

NBC managed to top its rival broadcast networks for the second night of election coverage, averaging a 0.8 rating and 3.4 million viewers across the night. It’s worth noting that the network’s coverage ran from 8-11 p.m., while ABC and CBS aired their regular schedules until 10 p.m.

ABC’s election coverage later in the night delivered a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million viewers. Prior to that, new episodes of “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” scored a 0.7 rating and around 3.7 million viewers each. “American Housewife” came in with a 0.6 rating and 3.1 million viewers, while “Black-ish” scored a 0.4 and 2.3 million.

CBS averaged a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers with its election coverage last night. “The Amazing Race” kicked things off with a 0.7 rating and 3.9 million viewers, followed by a “S.W.A.T.” replay with a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision ended in a tie for fourth overall on the night, thanks mainly to “La Rosa De Guadalupe” which scored a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was led by “Todo Por Mi Hija” with a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers.

“Devils” and “Coroner” both delivered a 0.1 rating for the CW, with the the former drawing 466,000 viewers and the latter 686,000 viewers.