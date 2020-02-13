‘The Masked Singer’ Announces Nationwide Concert Tour This Summer

“The Masked Singer” is coming to a concert venue near you. Fox is set to announce on Wednesday night’s episode that tickets have gone on sale for a nationwide tour this summer inspired by “The Masked Singer.”

Such a move is perhaps a no-brainer, given the sustaining ratings power of “The Masked Singer,” which just launched its third season. “The Masked Singer” tour kicks off May 28 in Detroit at the Fox Theatre.

The tour will hit more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. The tour continues until Aug. 1, with a final date at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. More details can be found at the tour’s website. Live Nation is presenting the tour.

“Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances,” according to the website for “The Masked Singer” tour. “Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages.”

According to the website, “There will be two celebrity hosts that appeared as Masked Singers in the hit TV show. These hosts will be announced at a later date. None of the TV show panelists or other performers are currently scheduled to be present.” Also, “a surprise local celebrity” will appear in each city.

The live show will be “roughly two hours in length,” but it will not revolve around a singing competition like the TV show. Instead, the mystery celebrity will sing and eventually be unmasked in each city.

“As the formation of Fox Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of ‘The Masked Singer’ under the Fox banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “‘The Masked Singer’ National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring ‘The Masked Singer’ and its beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person.”

Airing behind the Super Bowl, the show’s Season 3 premiere posted a 9.1 Live+3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years, according to Fox.

Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark “Swany” Swanhart will direct.

“The Masked Singer” tour is the latest reality series to parlay its success into a traveling stage show. “American Idol” has done it for years, while the latest “Dancing With the Stars” tour is currently underway. Among the stars currently touring with that tour are Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook.