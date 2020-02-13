×

‘The Masked Singer’ Announces Nationwide Concert Tour This Summer

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and the White Tiger in the Season Three premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airing Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX, following SUPER BOWL LIV. THE MASKED SINGER will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Greg Gayne/FOX.
CREDIT: Fox

The Masked Singer” is coming to a concert venue near you. Fox is set to announce on Wednesday night’s episode that tickets have gone on sale for a nationwide tour this summer inspired by “The Masked Singer.”

Such a move is perhaps a no-brainer, given the sustaining ratings power of “The Masked Singer,” which just launched its third season. “The Masked Singer” tour kicks off May 28 in Detroit at the Fox Theatre.

The tour will hit more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. The tour continues until Aug. 1, with a final date at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. More details can be found at the tour’s website. Live Nation is presenting the tour.

“Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances,” according to the website for “The Masked Singer” tour. “Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages.”

According to the website, “There will be two celebrity hosts that appeared as Masked Singers in the hit TV show. These hosts will be announced at a later date. None of the TV show panelists or other performers are currently scheduled to be present.” Also, “a surprise local celebrity” will appear in each city.

The live show will be “roughly two hours in length,” but it will not revolve around a singing competition like the TV show. Instead, the mystery celebrity will sing and eventually be unmasked in each city.

“As the formation of Fox Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of ‘The Masked Singer’ under the Fox banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “‘The Masked Singer’ National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring ‘The Masked Singer’ and its beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person.”

Airing behind the Super Bowl, the show’s Season 3 premiere posted a 9.1 Live+3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years, according to Fox.

Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark “Swany” Swanhart will direct.

“The Masked Singer” tour is the latest reality series to parlay its success into a traveling stage show. “American Idol” has done it for years, while the latest “Dancing With the Stars” tour is currently underway. Among the stars currently touring with that tour are Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

More TV

  • MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon

    'The Masked Singer' Announces Nationwide Concert Tour This Summer

    “The Masked Singer” is coming to a concert venue near you. Fox is set to announce on Wednesday night’s episode that tickets have gone on sale for a nationwide tour this summer inspired by “The Masked Singer.” Such a move is perhaps a no-brainer, given the sustaining ratings power of “The Masked Singer,” which just [...]

  • Bob Greenblatt 70th Primetime Emmy Awards,

    WarnerMedia Chairman Robert Greenblatt to Give Keynote at NAB Show

    WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt will deliver the keynote conversation at the 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit on April 19 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Greenblatt will participate in a Q&A with Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton to discuss opportunities for WarnerMedia and upcoming plans for its newly aligned sister companies HBO, [...]

  • Chrissy Teigen, John LegendVanity Fair Oscar

    TV News Roundup: First Look at John Legend on 'The Simpsons' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Variety obtained an exclusive first look at John Legend in “The Simpsons” and NBC announced premiere dates for a slew of its returning unscripted series. CASTING Alexis Ren and Jaime Ray Newman have been cast in “Deputy.” Ren will appear in an upcoming episode as the suspicious lover of a [...]

  • Jeremy Roenick

    Jeremy Roenick Will Not Return to NBC Sports Following Suspension

    NBC Sports has confirmed that former NHL player and hockey commentator Jeremy Roenick will not be returning following a suspension prompted by comments that he made on a December episode of the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. “Confirmed,” said an NBC Sports spokesperson via email. “He won’t be returning to NBC Sports. We have no further comment.” [...]

  • FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No marketing

    Salma Hayek Explains Her Slightly Awkward Hug With Eminem at the Oscars

    One of the most entertaining moments in Eminem’s interview with Variety about his surprise appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards was his comment after being asked whether he enjoyed his performance, which came some 17 years after his “Lose Yourself” won an Oscar: “Absolutely,” he replied, “I got to hug Salma Hayek!” Today, Hayek herself [...]

  • Superman and Lois The CW

    Pilot Season Slows Down as Broadcast Networks Rethink Strategy in Streaming Era

    Now more than ever, the broadcast networks are feeling the need to change up their typical pilot season strategy.  With existing streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon and new competitors like HBO Max and Peacock developing shows year-round, the broadcasters are slowly but surely shifting their plans to include more off-cycle pickups.  [...]

  • GREYÕS ANATOMY - "A Diagnosis" -

    'Grey's Anatomy' Team Talks Introducing the First Deaf Doctor to Primetime TV

    When “Grey’s Anatomy” introduces Dr. Lauren Riley in its Feb. 13 episode, “Save the Last Dance for Me,” it marks more than just Shoshannah Stern’s debut on the long-running drama: Dr. Riley is also the first deaf doctor on a primetime network series. To tackle the groundbreaking character, Stern teamed up with “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad