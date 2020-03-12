×

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Hits 5-Week Viewer High, Tops ‘Survivor’

Will Thorne

THE MASKED SINGER: Night Angel in the all-new "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The Masked Singer” was the big winner in the Wednesday night TV ratings race.

The Fox competition show, which unmasked arguably its most controversial contestant yet, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.2 million viewers, its largest tally for five weeks. That viewership figure also meant it beat out CBS’ “Survivor” for the most watched program on the night for the first time in a while. “Lego Masters,” which followed “Masked Singer” and was interrupted by a Presidential address regarding travel under the Coronavirus, averaged a 1.1 rating and 3.7 million viewers.

“Survivor” came in at a 1.3 and 6.9 million viewers on CBS. That represents the show’s second lowest viewership in season 40 so far, behind only the premiere. “Seal Team” came in at a 6-week high 0.8 rating and 5.4 million total viewers, likely due in part to the President’s address. “S.W.A.T.” scored a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Over on the CW, an episode of “Riverdale,” which recently shut down production due to the Coronavirus, came in at a 0.2 and 703,000 total viewers, followed by “Nancy Drew” with a 0.1 and 681,000 total viewers.

NBC and ABC aired only reruns, interrupted around 9 p.m. by Trump’s address.

On the former, episodes of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” all scored a 0.6 rating. “Med” led the way with 4.8 million, followed by “Fire” with 4.2 million and “P.D.” with 4 million.

ABC aired a “Modern Family” marathon to an average 0.5 rating and around 2.5 million total viewers.

