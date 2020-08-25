Mary McCormack Joins Stephen Amell Wrestling Drama ‘Heels’ at Starz

“Heels” has added another key player to its cast.

The Starz wrestling drama, led by former “Arrow” actor Stephen Amell, has cast Mary McCormack in a leading role, Variety has confirmed.

The eight-episode drama, which hails from Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount Television Studios, stars Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Spade. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling league as the two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

McCormack will play Willie, the business partner of Jack Spade (Amell) and logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization who came up in the glory days as Wild Bill’s (Chris Bauer) valet, but grew tired of babysitting and left him just as his career took off.

Some of her recent credits include “The Kids Are Alright,” which was canceled by ABC after a single season, “Into the Dark,” and “Will & Grace.” She will next appear in the HBO Max road trip feature “Unpregnant,” and anthology series “Treehouse.”

“Heels,” which was ordered to series almost exactly a year ago, is written by Michael Waldron and Mike O’Malley, who also serve as showrunners. O’Malley previously created “Survivor’s Remorse.” Along with Segal, Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

Peter Segal has been tapped to direct and executive producer the series, as Variety reported exclusively late last year.

McCormack is repped by CAA, Untitled and attorney Erik Hyman.

Deadline first reported the casting news.