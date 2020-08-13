TV Ratings: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series Finale Scores Season High

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” gave its final salute on Wednesday night, airing its last ever episodes to strong numbers for ABC.

The two-hour finale averaged a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and around 1.5 million total viewers. That rating represents a seventh and final season high for the fan favorite show. “Agents of Shield” hadn’t scored a 0.4 rating at any point this season until its finale. Earlier in the night, “United We Fall” came in at a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers, almost exactly the same numbers as the Will Sasso and Christina Vidal comedy scored last week.

NBC and CBS tied for first place overall on Wednesday, as “Big Brother” led the way with a 1.1 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. That is in fact a 0.1 ratings point up tick from last week’s premiere, and also roughly a 600,000 viewer bump. “Tough As Nails,’ which was recently renewed for a second season, came in even at a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million viewers. A “SEAL Team” replay rounded things off for CBS with a 0.3 and just under 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

The first “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday night results episode of the season scored a 0.7 rating and 6.1 million viewers for NBC. Meanwhile the season finale of “World of Dance” tangoed its way to a 0.6 rating, even on the penultimate episode, and 4.1 million viewers, its largest audience since late June. A “Chicago P.D.” replay finished the night with a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

Univision was right behind NBC and CBS, led by “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” which came in at a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million viewers. Episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe” and “Medicos” both came in at a 0.4. Telemundo tied with ABC, averaging a 0.4 rating across the night.

Over on the CW, new episodes of “The 100” and “Coroner” both scored a 0.1 rating and around 600,000 viewers each. Fox aired two “Masterchef” replays, both of which served up a 0.3 rating and around 1.3 million viewers a piece.