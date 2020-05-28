TV Ratings: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Final Season Premieres Even, ‘Game On!’ Tops the Night

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returned for its seventh and final season to solid numbers on Wednesday night, while CBS’ new game show “Game On!” topped the night with its premiere.

Coming in with a 0.4 rating amid viewers aged 18-49 and just under 2 million total viewers, the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season 7 premiere was pretty much even on the season 6 finale from last year. For comparison, the season 6 premiere drew 2.3 million viewers. Earlier in the night, ABC’s airing of “Thor: The Dark World” hammered out a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

The other debut of the night was on CBS, where “Game On,” an equal parts comedy and game show from James Corden and hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, scored a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million viewers, topping the night in both metrics. “Game On” pits two teams of celebrities, comedians and sporting champions against one another to see who can conquer unexpected challenges. Tennis champion Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski serve as the two captains. CBS aired two reruns for the rest of the night, with replays of “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.” both coming in at a 0.3 and around 2.5 million average viewers.

Meanwhile on Fox, “Ultimate Tag” dropped a whopping 54% from its season premiere, scoring a 0.6 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. For comparison, last week’s premiere tagged in with a 1.3 and 4.3 million pairs of eyeballs. A “Masterchef” rerun scored a 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers in the 8 p.m. time slot.

Over on the CW, episode 2 of the final season of “The 100” came in even on the premiere at a 0.2 rating and 804,000 viewers, followed by a “Bulletproof” replay at a 0.1 and 340,000 viewers.

NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” dramas, with all three scoring a 0.5 rating. “Med” and “Fire” drew 3.8 million viewers, “P.D.” 3.8 million.