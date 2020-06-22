‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Team Creates Music Video Extravaganza From Their Homes (Watch)

Quarantine sure stoked the creative juices of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” team. Normally, they’d be busy working on a new season of “Maisel” at this point. But since they’re following COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the show’s dancers, musicians, cast and crew instead put together a 10-minute music video.

The video, which Amazon Prime Video will share with all TV Academy members on Monday, was the brainchild of “Maisel” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, promotes the show’s Emmy For Your Consideration efforts but also doubles as a showcase to raise awareness and support for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares, and Swans for Relief.

Shot in just three days, more than 60 people put this together. It opens with Ryan Farrell as Brye Adler, the host of “Miami After Dark.” Farrell filmed from his home in Brooklyn, which he redressed to match the show’s Miami aesthetic.

That “Miami After Dark” narrative is inspired by episode 5 of Season 3, as Midge Maisel and Lenny Bruce have a night on the town in Florida. The video includes performances of original “Maisel” songs “One Less Angel” and “No One Has To Know” as well the original recording of “Strike Up The Band.”

The video includes vocalist Darius de Haas (the singing voice of ‘Maisel’s’ Shy Baldwin) and the series’ The Silver Belles singing trio (Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark), who filmed in different cities. Also, the video features 19 tap dancers (all who appeared in the season 3 opening dance number) and 20 musicians who played on season 3’s original recordings.

The show’s crafts people were brought in virtually to reestablish the era’s 1960s look and feel, including costume designer Donna Zakowska, who did fittings with all of the dancers and performers via Zoom, before shipping dancer costumes to their homes. Original songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore — who wrote brand new songs to fit into character Shy Baldwin’s repertoire — worked with “Maisel” music producer Stewart Lerman and conducted the musicians via video.

Leigh Silverman directed the video and also directed the actors and performers remotely, while choreographer Marguerite Derricks also directed the tap dancers virtually. Series editors Kate Sanford, Tim Streeto and Brian A. Kates cut the video together from their remote locations, with help from the show’s VFX supervisor and supervising sound editor in post production.

That all led to “The Marvelous Music of Maisel: Miami After Dark.” Watch below: