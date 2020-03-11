Marvel Picks Quebec's Squeeze for Disney Plus Animated Series 'What If...?' (EXCLUSIVE)

Marvel Studios has commissioned Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze to create five episodes of “What If…?,” its new animated series set for release on the Disney Plus platform in summer 2021.

The first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If…?” was announced by the Mouse House when it first released details of Disney Plus in April 2019.

The animation takes its cue from the eponymous comic book series that explores alternative histories for key characters and supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. The first series comprises 10 episodes.

Squeeze has animation studios in Quebec City and Montreal. Co-founded by Denis Doré and Patrick Beaulieu in 2011, it has a creative team of almost 150 people working on 3D animation projects.

Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré said: “Marvel was looking for a world-class animation studio to come up with a fresh and unique style that would be in keeping with their brand essence. We really clicked, right from our initial talks in Los Angeles last year, and they loved our proposal. I’m thrilled that our artists’ creativity and talent resonated so strongly in Hollywood.”

Squeeze has worked with companies including Disney, Marvel, Universal, Illumination, WarnerMedia and video game company Ubisoft.

The studio also produces its own original creations including “Cracké,” which has aired in more than 210 countries and territories since launching in 2016.