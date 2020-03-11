×

Marvel Picks Quebec’s Squeeze for Disney Plus Animated Series ‘What If…?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Denis Dore
CREDIT: Squeeze

Marvel Studios has commissioned Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze to create five episodes of “What If…?,” its new animated series set for release on the Disney Plus platform in summer 2021.

The first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If…?” was announced by the Mouse House when it first released details of Disney Plus in April 2019.

The animation takes its cue from the eponymous comic book series that explores alternative histories for key characters and supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. The first series comprises 10 episodes.

Squeeze has animation studios in Quebec City and Montreal. Co-founded by Denis Doré and Patrick Beaulieu in 2011, it has a creative team of almost 150 people working on 3D animation projects.

Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré said: “Marvel was looking for a world-class animation studio to come up with a fresh and unique style that would be in keeping with their brand essence. We really clicked, right from our initial talks in Los Angeles last year, and they loved our proposal. I’m thrilled that our artists’ creativity and talent resonated so strongly in Hollywood.”

Squeeze has worked with companies including Disney, Marvel, Universal, Illumination, WarnerMedia and video game company Ubisoft.

The studio also produces its own original creations including “Cracké,” which has aired in more than 210 countries and territories since launching in 2016.

More TV

  • Denis Dore

    Marvel Picks Quebec's Squeeze for Disney Plus Animated Series 'What If...?' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel Studios has commissioned Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze to create five episodes of “What If…?,” its new animated series set for release on the Disney Plus platform in summer 2021. The first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If…?” was announced by the Mouse House when it first released details of Disney [...]

  • The Bachelor Finale

    'The Bachelor' Finale: Peter Weber's Mother Crashes the Party

    According to Chris Harrison, nobody knew how bachelor Peter Weber’s journey ended. Not even Weber (or producers, or his contestants, or Reality Steve, for that matter). But on the latter half of the two-night finale, audiences were finally clued in when the saga ended with a proposal – and then some. The evening started with [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

    Crew Member on Fox's 'NeXt' Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    A crew member who tested positive for the coronavirus worked on the upcoming Fox show ‘NeXt’ at Chicago’s Cinespace, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed. The production of “NeXt” was headquartered at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. “Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Cancels Face-to-Face Member Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    The Writers Guild of America West has called off a membership meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution against the coronavirus. The WGA also said its negotiating committee will not hold face-to-face meetings with members and will instead share the information about the upcoming negotiations via email over the next [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Joe Biden

    Live Audience Pulled From Next Democratic Debate

    The next Democratic National Committee debate will feature all qualifying candidates, but the event may be more notable for an element that will be missing. Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. there will be no live audience when former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, both vying for the Democratic nomination, [...]

  • Tiger King

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and Awesomeness Studio made plans to produce a new young adult drama series.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released a trailer for “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” an upcoming seven-episode docuseries about the world of big [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad