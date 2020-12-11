Everything We Know About Marvel’s New Disney Plus Shows

With Disney’s jam-packed investor day over, Marvel fans are surely still reeling from the onslaught of superhero-sized announcements. To kick off the four-hour presentation, Disney’s distribution chief Kareem Daniel announced that 10 new Marvel series would be coming to Disney Plus in the next few years, along with previously announced shows like “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that are coming in just a few months. New series like “Armor Wars” and “Secret Wars” are also coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing big-screen favorites like Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Samuel L. Jackon’s Nick Fury to the small screen.

Here’s everything we learned about Marvel’s Disney Plus shows:

“WandaVision”

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

After an entire year with no Marvel content, “WandaVision” will be the return to the MCU, beginning Jan. 15. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, who was last seen demolished by Thanos at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” are back for a trippy series that spoofs TV shows from different generations. The events of “WandaVision” will tie into the 2022 supernatural sequel “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Falcon (Anthony Mackie) gets a new Captain America-inspired costume in the first trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” set for March 19. Alongside Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the newly reformed Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the pair of unlikely pals will take on Baron Zemo, the villain from “Captain America: Civil War” played by Daniel Bruhl.

“Loki”

Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki, the trickster god and half-brother of Thor, and he appears to be traveling through space and time in the first trailer for his new show. As fans saw in a flashback to the original “Avengers” movie in the time-hopping “Avengers: Endgame,” a past version of Loki escaped with the Tesseract, and he somehow winds up in a desert, a destroyed city, a private jet and a mysterious underground prison run by Owen Wilson’s new character. “Loki” comes to Disney Plus in May 2021.

“What If?”

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

“What If?” is the first animated MCU series and will peer at several alternate timelines, like one where Black Panther and Star-Lord switch identities and another with zombified superheroes wreaking havoc on the world. Like the comic book series of the same name, the all-seeing Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will take viewers through the endless possibilities of the MCU next summer.

“Ms. Marvel”

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero to have her own Marvel comic series, is coming to Disney Plus in late 2021. Played by newcomer Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan is able to grow large or contort her body with super-stretchy powers as Ms. Marvel. She’s also inspired by Captain Marvel and will appear in the upcoming “Captain Marvel 2” alongside star Brie Larson.

“She-Hulk”

As previously reported, “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner a.k.a. the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who gets similar powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him. Ruffalo and Tim Roth, who played the monster Abomination in 2008’s “Incredible Hulk,” will also appear in “She-Hulk.” When she’s not a super-strong green monster, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who may come across fellow superheroes in need of legal assistance.

“Ironheart”

Marvel newcomer Dominique Thorne will star as Riri Williams, a young engineer who makes the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man’s own technology, dubbed Ironheart. In the wake of Iron Man’s death in “Avengers: Endgame,” she could take over the mantle and pave the way for a new generation of young superheroes.

“Secret Invasion”

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury series has turned out to be “Secret Invasion,” a huge crossover event from Marvel comics in which the shape-shifting Skrull aliens infiltrate the highest levels of society, even the Avengers. In the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Fury was last seen lounging in a Skrull spaceship, seemingly working together with the aliens, who are typically villains in the comics. Ben Mendolsohn’s Skrull character Talos from “Captain Marvel” will also co-star in the show.

“Armor Wars”

Don Cheadle’s War Machine will come to the small screen in “Armor Wars,” another comic-inspired event in which the Iron Man technology falls into the wrong hands. Some of the comic book villains that could jump off the page onto Disney Plus include Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo and Justin Hammer, who was played by Sam Rockwell in “Iron Man 2.”

“I Am Groot” and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Two “Guardians of the Galaxy” projects were announced for Disney Plus. Everyone’s favorite talking tree alien Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) is getting a series of shorts with equally unusual characters, likely from outer space. “Guardians” director James Gunn will also tackle a live-action holiday special with the beloved characters, a story he said on Twitter that he’d been working on for years.

“Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight”

Marvel didn’t reveal many details about either of the upcoming series, nor give any release date information. As previously reported, “Hawkeye” will star Jeremy Renner as he passes the bow and arrow down to Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Florence Pugh will reprise her “Black Widow” role of spy Yelena Bolova, and other cast members include Vera Farmiga as Bishop’s mother, Fra Fee as the villain Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as deaf hero Echo and Zahn McClarnon as Echo’s father. Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Moon Knight, a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder with powers given to him by the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Marvel had fewer announcements on the film side, the biggest being that Jon Watts, director of the MCU “Spider-Man” trilogy, will be taking on the latest “Fantastic Four” film. Former “Batman” star Christian Bale will be jumping from DC Comics to Marvel as Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” will introduce the hero America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, and the next “Ant-Man” film will officially be titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” likely diving deeper into time-travel and alternate universes. Jonathan Majors will play the time-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton will take over the role of Cassie Lang, the grown-up daughter of Ant-Man after the time jump in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” also rounded out its cast with Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist.