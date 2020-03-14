×

Marvel's Disney Plus Shows Pause Production Due to Coronavirus

Justin Kroll

Falcon Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios is pressing pause on its Disney Plus shows currently in production, which includes “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision.”

For shows that are in pre-production, work will continue remotely.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was one of the first to delay production earlier in the week due to the shoot being in Eastern Europe. Following the sweeping production halts, Disney Plus is now doing the same for its remaining Marvel shows in production.

The news comes after Disney suspended production on all of its live-action films, including the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Other Disney films with halted production and pre-production include “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk.”

Marvel’s Disney Plus series feature returning cast members from the films, like Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Loki” stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reportedly feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events. He was last seen absconding with one of the Infinity Stones during “Avengers: Endgame.”

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also among the cast for the series, which is slated for an early 2021 debut. Michael Waldron writing and executive producing the show, with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

Jac Schaeffer, a screenwriter for the “Captain Marvel” film, is writing, producing, and showrunning “Wandavision” with Paul Bethany and Elisabeth Olsen starring.

The series is about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) and will be set in the 1950s.

