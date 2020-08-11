Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions Inks First-Look Film, TV Deal With Apple

Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions banner have signed a first-look film and television deal with Apple.

The acclaimed director is currently working with the streamer on the film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will directed by Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film is in pre-production and is expected to debut in 2021.

News of Scorsese’s deal comes just over a week after it was announced that DiCaprio and his Appian Way production company had signed a first-look television deal with Apple.

Scorsese is one of the most celebrated directors in film history, having helmed iconic features such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Goodfellas,” “Casino,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “Hugo,” “The Aviator,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Silence,” and “The Irishman.” He has been nominated for the Academy Award for best director nine times, winning the award in 2007 for “The Departed.”

He is also known for his work on the concert film “The Last Waltz” and documentaries like “No Direction Home: Bob Dylan,” “A Letter to Elia,” and “George Harrison: Living in the Material World.”

Scorsese is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment.

He joins a growing list of high-profile celebrities to sign deals with Apple. Others include Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Idris Elba, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. Apple also has deals with studios like A24 as well as the Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.