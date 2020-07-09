HGTV’s ‘Martha Knows Best’ Will Feature Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg

Martha Stewart has spent her career improving homes and hearths. On Friday, July 31, executives at Discovery’s HGTV hope she will add new luster to their network with a new series, “Martha Knows Best.”

Stewart will tackle a variety of outdoor projects at her home in Bedford, N.Y., and will be joined virtually by guests including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who will seek advice . The series will air at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m,. on HGTV.

Stewart will plant vegetable and perennial gardens, build walkways and choose plants for novice gardeners, all the while offering expert tips and ideas on improving outdoor spaces. “It was so much fun to shoot episodes of ‘Martha Knows Best’ at my home and with some great friends and guests,” said Stewart, in a prepared statement. “I hope people will feel inspired to go outside and try some gardening projects of their own this summer.”

During the premiere episode, Stewart will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

“In ‘Martha Knows Best,’ the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and show us the outdoor projects she’s worked on during the last few months,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, in a statement. “For most of us, summer is the time to flex our green thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself skills, so if you want great ideas that inspire you to get outside and get your hands dirty, this is the show for you.”