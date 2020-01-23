×

Marta Kauffman’s Okay Goodnight, Fox 21 TV Studios Ink First-Look Deal

Elaine Low

Marta Kauffman Television Producer
Okay Goodnight, the production company helmed by “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman alongside Robbie Rowe Tollin and Hannah KS Canter, has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create projects for linear and streaming platforms, starting with an adaptation of the novel, “The Dreamers.”

Marta Kauffman is a legend and a hero to a generation of writers and audiences alike, and she’s as talented and funny now as ever,” said Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke. “We’re excited to be working with her and her partners Robbie and Hannah. We see an incredibly bright future with them.”

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Karen Thompson Walker, “The Dreamers” follows residents of a college town as a mysterious illness besets the region. In the novel, college students begin to fall asleep and do not wake up, only for doctors to discover that they are having heightened dreams. The unexplained malady sends the small town into a state of panic.

Okay Goodnight will develop the project alongside The Littlefield Company for the studio.

Kauffman, who also created and executive produces Netflix’s “Grace & Frankie,” recently received the Producers Guild’s Norman Lear Achievement Award. Okay Goodnight has produced six — going on seven — seasons of “Grace & Frankie,” as well as the documentary “Seeing Allred.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the talented team at Fox 21,” said Kauffman. “Their creative sensibilities and commitment to quality storytelling align with ours at Okay Goodnight. We’ve been passionate about developing ’The Dreamers’ with the right partner and look forward to kicking off the relationship with such a powerful project.”

