Marlon Wayans Sets HBO Max Overall Deal

Marlon Wayans has inked an overall deal with HBO Max.

The deal includes a new one-hour stand up special from Wayans as well as a multi-act special which he will host. Wayans will also develop both scripted and unscripted projects for the streamer under a first look deal. The first scripted project under that deal is titled “Book of Marlon.” Co-written by Rick Alvarez, the half-hour comedy will feature Wayans playing a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father while being Marlon.

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max,” Wayans said. “Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us. We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Wayans and Alvarez have been producing partners for nearly 21 years, recently under their Ugly Baby Productions banner. Together they have produced movies including “Sextuplets,” “Naked,” “A Haunted House 1&2,” “Little Man,” and “White Chicks.” On the TV side, they executive produce shows such as “Marlon,” “Funniest Wins,” and “I Can Do That.” They also executive produced Wayans’ stand up special “Woke-Ish” and documentary “Sweet Micky For President.”

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

Wayans and Ugly Baby are repped by WME, 3 Arts, Morris Yorn.