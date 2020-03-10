Mark Wahlberg Docuseries ‘Wahl Street’ Ordered at HBO Max

Mark Wahlberg is making an HBO Max docuseries about, well, himself.

The nascent streamer has issued an 8-episode series order for “Wahl Street,” which will follow Wahlberg as he juggles his acting schedule with growing his business empire. News of the show comes less than a week after the release of Wahlberg’s latest action-comedy feature “Spenser Confidential” on Netflix.

Per HBO Max’s description of the series, “viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.” Production on the show began in Dec. 2019.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

As well as covering all parts of Wahlberg’s business ventures, each episode will include a diverse group of entrepreneurs and inventors pitching Wahlberg on new opportunities in an attempt to gain his endorsement.

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses,” said Wahlberg. “We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

The series is being produced by Unrealistic Ideas, which was founded by Wahlbery, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips. The trio will all serve as exectuive producers alongside Liz Bronstein.