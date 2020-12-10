Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle to Appear in Marvel TV Series on Disney Plus

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle will both appear in upcoming Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus.

Ruffalo will appear in “She-Hulk” opposite Tatiana Maslany, reprising the role of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Incredible Hulk. Cheadle will star as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, in the standalone series “Armor Wars.” In addition, Tim Roth will reprise the role of Abomination that he played in the 2008 “Incredible Hulk” film in “She-Hulk.”

“Armor Wars” is based on the comic book series of the same name, in which Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor designs fall into the hands of those who would use them to do harm rather than good.

The announcements were made by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday, along with several other Marvel TV news items.

Feige also announced the new series “Ironheart.” It follows genius inventor Riri Williams, the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The character will be played by Dominique Thorne.

Thorne will next be seen starring opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black messiah. She previously starred in the film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” She is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Viewpoint and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” fans will also get a special treat courtesy of Disney Plus, with the streamer prepping a holiday special featuring the popular film characters. The special will launch on Disney Plus in 2022.

It was previously announced that Iman Vellani will star in the “Ms. Marvel” series at Disney Plus, but Feige confirmed Thursday that Vellani will also appear in the upcoming “Captain Marvel 2” opposite Brie Larson. Feige also confirmed many castings for the upcoming “Hawkeye” series, which Variety exclusively reported last week.

Finally, Variety exclusively reported that a Nick Fury series was in the works at Disney Plus. Feige confirmed the news along with the details that it will be titled “Secret Invasion,” based on the comic book series of the same name. It will see Samuel L. Jackson return as Fury with Ben Mendelsohn reprising the role of Skrull leader Talos from “Captain Marvel.”