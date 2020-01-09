Mark Hamill to Guest Star in Season 2 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX

Mark Hamill has been announced as a surprise guest star in season 2 of the FX show “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The announcement was made by creator Jermaine Clement at the show’s Television Critics Association press day panel. However, Clement stayed mum on who exactly the “Star Wars” actor will be portraying, or in what episode he appears.

Clement also confirmed that “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein will not return season 2 due to film commitments. He said it was “a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character,” but also added that they they found other characters to bring in for the sophomore outing.

In terms of where the show will venture in season 2, Clement said the idea is still to stay away from elements from the original movie, as much as possible. He also revealed that season 2 will add new supernatural characters such as ghosts and witches.

“What We Do in the Shadows” is based on Taika Waititi and Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, however, the TV adaptation moves from Wellington to Staten Island, and follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Season two of the comedy, which explores the mundane, daily issues vampires would have to deal with living in today’s world, is slated to debut in 2020.

Clement, who created the 10-episode first season, executive produces alongside Waititi, Simms, Rudin, Basch and Bush. The series is produced by FX Productions and also stars Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.