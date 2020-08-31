Mark Gordon Launches New eOne-Backed Production Company, Mark Gordon Pictures

Prolific producer Mark Gordon is setting sail with a new production company, Mark Gordon Pictures.

The venture is backed by Entertainment One, where Gordon served as president until July 2019 in the wake of friction with the group. He then transitioned to a development and production deal with the company, which has since been acquired by toy giant Hasbro. The Mark Gordon Company was fully acquired by eOne in 2018, three years after eOne took a majority stake in the company.

Gordon, the producer of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” and major films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” has now launched a company that intends to create projects for film and television, in addition to expanding into theater domestically and in the U.K. Mark Gordon Pictures, which has a “significant” in-house development fund, will continue to create content for eOne as part of their existing agreement.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, Gordon’s new women-led venture includes longtime Mark Gordon Company exec Bibby Dunn as head of the L.A. bureau. Dunn is joined in the L.A. office by NBCUniversal International Studios veteran Katie Myers.

In New York, theater specialist Jessica Chase, who ws previously the artisitic producer of MCC Theater, will head operations.

Beth Pattinson, who joined Mark Gordon Pictures in January, is leading the London office; she previously worked with Blueprint Pictures and Cuba Films & TV, as well as at BBC Films and Redwave Films. In London, Pattinson will work alongside Bonnie-Chance Roberts, former head of film at Monumental Pictures.

Some of the IP that Mark Gordon Pictures has acquired the rights to include, on the TV side, an adaptation of Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen novel “Anonymous Girl,” and “Marching Powder,” based on Rusty Young’s memoir,, the latter of which has Chiwetel Ejiofor attached to star and executive produce. On the film side, the company has the rights to adapt the A.J. Lieberman and Riley Rossmo comic book “Cowboy Ninja Viking” (with Chris Pratt attached to star and produce), James Ellroy novel “Blood’s a Rover,” Doug Stanton novel “In Harm’s Way,” Greg Mitchell book “The Tunnels: Escapes Under the Berlin Wall and the Historic Films the JFK White House Tried to Kill.” The company also has the film and TV rights to C.S. Lewis’s “Narnia” and the film rights to the Tony-nominated musical “Come From Away.”

Deadline first reported news of the launch.