Marie Osmond Leaves ‘The Talk’ as Co-Host After One Season

Marie Osmond is leaving as co-host of CBS daytime talk series “The Talk” after one season to pursue other projects, Variety has confirmed.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” she said in a statement. “Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Osmond had been brought on to replace Sara Gilbert following the latter’s departure in 2019, hosting alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” said a CBS spokesperson. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond is currently working on an upcoming project with ViacomCBS. She just finished starring in a Lifetime holiday movie, “The Christmas Edition,” and has two more such projects in development.

