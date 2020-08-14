Marie Moore Named Senior VP of Comms for Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, Classics (EXCLUSIVE)

Marie Moore has been named senior vice president of communications of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division, Variety has learned exclusively.

Moore will report jointly to Tom Ascheim, president of the division, and Johanna Fuentes, Warner Bros. executive vice president of corporate communications and public affairs. She will begin in her new role on Aug. 17.

“I’m excited that we’re able to add someone with Marie’s expertise and media relationships, as well as deep ties across the WarnerMedia organization, to the team,” said Ascheim. “She’s a respected, innovative communications executive, and we’ll look to her to help us craft our messaging, not just about our incredible programming, but also our desire for continued expansion in the kids, young adults and classics space.”

Moore will be responsible for developing the internal and external communications strategies and leading the communications team for the division’s businesses, including Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) as well as Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (television).

The hiring brings her back into the WarnerMedia fold, as she was previously the senior vice president of communications for TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max until the end of 2019. Prior to that, Moore spent eight years at AMC Networks, most recently as senior vice president of public relations for IFC. She also served as vice president of corporate communications for AMC and WEtv.

Earlier in her career, she served as vice president of corporate technology practice at Cohn & Wolfe, director of media relations, cable and communications at Cablevision, and as an account manager at Connors Com.