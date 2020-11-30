What to Watch on TV This Week: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special and ‘Euphoria’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Euphoria” returns for a special episode and the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey delivers a present.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Mariah Carey’s first Christmas Special will combine musical performances and animation to get everyone in the festive spirit. Carey has invited a special line-up of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg along for the sleigh ride.

“Big Mouth,” Netflix, Friday

After a central re-casting, “Big Mouth” is back for a fourth season which will focus on anxiety: the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, discovering yourself, accepting yourself.

“Selena: The Series,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix’s scripted series about Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano Music, premieres this week. The show stars Christian Serratos as the titular superstar and explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time.

“Euphoria Special Episode,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the first of two special “Euphoria” episodes which will hopefully keep fans satiated until season 2. The episodes follow Rue (Zendaya) in the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing. The first special episode will see her celebrating Christmas.

“Your Honor,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Bryan Cranston’s legal thriller about a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies premieres this Sunday on Showtime.