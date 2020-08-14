Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Adviser’s Kamala Harris Jab: ‘I Teach My Children Not to Name-Call’

Marge Simpson responded to a tweet uploaded by a senior advisor to president Donald Trump in which she mocks vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, comparing her voice that of “The Simpsons” character.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) said that she feels disrespected by Jenna Ellis’ comment, which she interpreted as an insult to both herself and to Harris.

“I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” the character says from off screen as the video ends.

Marge’s character has three children: Bart, Lisa and Maggie. She said in the video that she aims to raise her children with higher behavioral standards than those demonstrated by Ellis on social media.

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” she says in the short clip.

The tweet about Harris’ voice came Aug. 12, the day after her selection as Joe Biden’s running partner. Around the same time, commentary began to circulate that questioned both her legitimacy as a Black woman and her birth location.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Within the clip, Marge also identifies herself as an “ordinary suburban housewife,” likely in reference to recent tweets by the President that have come under fire for potentially sexist and racist undertones.

“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” his post read. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

Ellis responded to the clip, posting that Marge would be voting along with the Democrat party “by mail,” and made several more unsubstantiated tweets criticizing mail-in voting.