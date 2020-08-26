Margaret Qualley to Star in Dramedy Series ‘Maid’ at Netflix

Margaret Qualley has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix dramedy series “Maid,” Variety has confirmed.

The series will be based on Stephanie Land’s “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” It will chronicle a single mother who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Qualley’s past TV credits include appearing in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers.” She was also in the Emmy-winning FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon” in the role of Ann Reinking. On the film side, she is known for her roles in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” “Seberg,” “Death Note,” “Native Son,” and “The Nice Guys.”

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, Linden Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

Molly Smith Metzler will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Maid,” with John Wells and Erin Jontow executive producing under the John Wells Productions banner. Margot Robbie will executive produce via her LuckyChap Entertainment along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom. Land will also serve as executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Wells is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

Wells co-created the American version of “Shameless” and serves as showrunner on the series. The show has remained one of Showtime’s highest-rated originals. It was announced that the show’s upcoming eleventh season will be its last. To date, it has aired over 120 episodes. Metzler joined “Shameless” in its eighth season and currently serves as a writer and producer on the series. Her other TV credits include “Casual” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Deadline first reported Qualley’s casting.