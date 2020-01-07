×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marcy Ross Exits as Skydance TV President, Transitions to Overall Producing Deal

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marcy Ross Skydance TV

Skydance TV president Marcy Ross is leaving her position and transitioning to a overall producing deal with the company, where she will continue to serve as executive producer on “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon,” “Condor” and “Foundation.”

Skydance Media’s chief creative officer Dana Goldberg will head the TV arm until a successor is named.

“Six and a half years ago, we had the idea to expand Skydance beyond film into television,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison in a statement. “Marcy took that idea and through her leadership forged Skydance Television into a reality from the ground up.  She was responsible for building a bold slate of exciting series such as ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ just to name a few.  I’m extremely grateful for her friendship and am pleased we will continue to work with Marcy in her new role as a producer and creator, where I know together we’ll continue to have even more success.”

Before her time at Skydance, Ross served as executive vice president of current programming at Fox, where she oversaw “Glee,” “The Simpsons,” “New Girl,” “Bones,” “Raising Hope,” “Family Guy,” “House” and “24,” among other series. Ross also had a hand in developing “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Farscape.”

Here’s the internal memo from Ross to her staff:

Dear Team:

Over the past six and a half years, together we have built Skydance Television into a creative haven for writers, actors and directors. I have worked alongside you, the most talented team of executives—some of whom were even with me on day one in our little bungalow on the Paramount lot. We have so much to be proud of—seven seasons of Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation, Condor—and many exceptional projects in development that are poised for the next wave of pickups.

Anyone who knows me well knows that I am happiest when I’m in a room with talent – with ideas flying and creating worlds—or on a set, rolling up my sleeves and problem solving.  Being in the moment, working closely with artists, is my happy place and that is what I want for my next chapter. 

With that in mind, I am leaving my position as President of Skydance Television and transitioning to an overall producing deal with the company where I can give my full attention to a few special projects I am currently developing.  

I want to thank David for the opportunity of a lifetime to launch a television division – it’s been an incredible journey and I look forward to working side-by-side with this extraordinary team in my new capacity.

Marcy”

More TV

  • Marcy Ross Skydance TV

    Marcy Ross Exits as Skydance TV President, Transitions to Overall Producing Deal

    Skydance TV president Marcy Ross is leaving her position and transitioning to a overall producing deal with the company, where she will continue to serve as executive producer on “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon,” “Condor” and “Foundation.” Skydance Media’s chief creative officer Dana Goldberg will head the TV arm until a successor is named. “Six [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - Airline pilot Peter

    Why 'The Bachelor's' Peter Weber Doesn't Have Twitter

    The new Bachelor has two things most past contestants lacked: a real job and an aversion to social media. Peter Weber — or “pilot Pete” as Bachelor Nation has been calling him — has the makings of a star online influencer, but, thankfully, he just wants to keep flying until he ages out at 65, [...]

  • CBS Sets 2020 Diversity Sketch Comedy

    CBS Sets 2020 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase Cast

    CBS has announced the 20 performers who will participate in its diversity sketch comedy showcase for 2020. The showcase will begin its six-show run on Jan. 14 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles.  Beginning 14 years ago, the showcase was created to spotlight diverse talent, and it has developed into a hybrid comedy [...]

  • Richard Dreyfuss

    Richard Dreyfuss to Appear in ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ in the U.K.

    A celebrity edition of popular British cooking format “Bake Off” has added an Oscar-winner to its ingredients. Richard Dreyfuss is in the lineup for “The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer,” which will air later this year. The celeb-infused version of the show is a key element in U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Episode 110" (ABC/Jessica Brooks)MIKE

    TV News Roundup: Mike Epps To Guest Star on ABC's 'Stumptown' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Mike Epps has been cast as a guest star in an upcoming episode of “Stumptown,” and Freeform set a premiere date for its upcoming film, “The Thing About Harry.” CASTINGS Comedian Mike Epps has been cast in a guest role on “Stumptown,” Variety has learned exclusively. Epps will portray Judge [...]

  • Katy Keene -- "Pilot" -- Image

    'Katy Keene': TV Review

    “Katy Keene” may be set in the Archie Comics universe. But it’s a long way from “Riverdale.” That point is made, first, by a series-opening sequence in which Katy (Lucy Hale) announces “Welcome to New York!” while watching her roommate, a drag queen (Jonny Beauchamp), perform; only moments before, the Taylor Swift song “Welcome to [...]

  • Chef Gordon Ramsay participates in National

    Gordon Ramsay Developing Single-Camera Chef Comedy at Fox

    Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something funny at Fox. The famous chef, who already has multiple unscripted shows on the network, is developing a single-camera comedy about, you guessed it, a chef. The project has received a script order from Fox and also hails from writing executive producers Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, as well [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad