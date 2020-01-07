Marcy Ross Exits as Skydance TV President, Transitions to Overall Producing Deal

Skydance TV president Marcy Ross is leaving her position and transitioning to a overall producing deal with the company, where she will continue to serve as executive producer on “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon,” “Condor” and “Foundation.”

Skydance Media’s chief creative officer Dana Goldberg will head the TV arm until a successor is named.

“Six and a half years ago, we had the idea to expand Skydance beyond film into television,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison in a statement. “Marcy took that idea and through her leadership forged Skydance Television into a reality from the ground up. She was responsible for building a bold slate of exciting series such as ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ just to name a few. I’m extremely grateful for her friendship and am pleased we will continue to work with Marcy in her new role as a producer and creator, where I know together we’ll continue to have even more success.”

Before her time at Skydance, Ross served as executive vice president of current programming at Fox, where she oversaw “Glee,” “The Simpsons,” “New Girl,” “Bones,” “Raising Hope,” “Family Guy,” “House” and “24,” among other series. Ross also had a hand in developing “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Farscape.”

Here’s the internal memo from Ross to her staff:

“Dear Team:

Over the past six and a half years, together we have built Skydance Television into a creative haven for writers, actors and directors. I have worked alongside you, the most talented team of executives—some of whom were even with me on day one in our little bungalow on the Paramount lot. We have so much to be proud of—seven seasons of Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation, Condor—and many exceptional projects in development that are poised for the next wave of pickups.

Anyone who knows me well knows that I am happiest when I’m in a room with talent – with ideas flying and creating worlds—or on a set, rolling up my sleeves and problem solving. Being in the moment, working closely with artists, is my happy place and that is what I want for my next chapter.

With that in mind, I am leaving my position as President of Skydance Television and transitioning to an overall producing deal with the company where I can give my full attention to a few special projects I am currently developing.

I want to thank David for the opportunity of a lifetime to launch a television division – it’s been an incredible journey and I look forward to working side-by-side with this extraordinary team in my new capacity.

Marcy”