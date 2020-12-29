Marcus D’Amico, ‘Tales of the City’ Actor, Dies at 55

Marcus D’Amico, the actor who played the character of Mouse in the original “Tales of the City” miniseries, has died. He was 55.

D’Amico died Dec. 16 of pneumonia at his home in Oxfordshire, England, his sister, Melissa D’Amico, told Queerty.

D’Amico was known for his role as the genial Michael “Mouse” Tolliver from the groundbreaking 1993 miniseries that premiered in the U.K. on Channel 4 and aired in the U.S. on PBS. The series was an adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s novels about colorful characters in San Francisco’s LGBT community.

D’Amico was also known for his role as Hand Job in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 military drama “Full Metal Jacket.”

In “Tales of the City,” the Mouse character becomes best friends with Mary Ann Singleton, played by Laura Linney, the wide-eyed young woman who moves to San Francisco from the Midwest. “Tales of the City” and the Mouse character specifically were praised for offering an unusually nuance portraits of the LGBT experience.

D’Amico was recently seen in the TNT series “The Alienist” in a small role. He had numerous roles in British TV series including 2002’s “The Bill,” 2005’s “Family Affairs,” the 1991-92 series “Trainer” and 1982’s “S.W.A.L.K.”

He was also active on stage in the U.K. He co-starred in the 1992 National Theater production of “Angels in America,” receiving an Olivier Award nomination for his work. In 1994 and 1995, D’Amico co-starred on Broadway opposite Philip Bosco and and Rosemary Harris in the play “An Inspector Calls,” directed by Stephen Daldry. D’Amico earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role.

D’Amico’s other film and TV credits include 1980’s “Superman II” and guest shots on “Drop the Dead Donkey,” “Boon,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” “As Time Goes By” and “Murder Most Horrid.”