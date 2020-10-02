Marci Wiseman Departs as Co-President of Blumhouse TV, Jeremy Gold to Become Sole President

Blumhouse Television co-president Marci Wiseman is exiting her post at the company, due to personal reasons, and is handing off the role to her colleague and co-president Jeremy Gold, who will become Blumhouse TV’s sole head.

In a letter to her colleagues, Wiseman shared that she has experienced “a series of challenging personal events” over the past year and has decided to take time off. The executive, who first joined Blumhouse TV in 2016, oversaw scripted and unscripted for the banner, expanding the company’s reach beyond horror to include series such as “The Loudest Voice,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “A Wilderness of Error” and “Sharp Objects.”

While at Blumhouse, Wiseman and Gold developed and oversaw more than 16 projects, and forged partnerships with companies such as iHeartMedia and NBC News. The iHeartMedia team-up included the production of fictional original podcasts for future TV and film development, while the latter drew from the Dateline archives to develop scripted programming.

Before she joined Blumhouse, Wiseman’s career included time at AMC Studios — “The Walking Dead” was the studio’s first series — during which she grew AMC’s owned content and drove its expansion into international co-production its overall distribution business. While executive vice president of global production at eOne Television, she grew the company’s global production business.

“Marci Wiseman is one of the smartest people I have worked with in my career, and I will always be grateful to her for everything she accomplished with Blumhouse Television,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse’s CEO and founder. “She pioneered a production approach to our slate of streaming movies that was in many ways as innovative as what we’d been doing with our theatrical features. And even while she was innovating she was also teaching me about the traditional TV business. I’m pleased to continue to have her as a strategic advisor and look forward to seeing what she does next.”

Wiseman’s letter can be read below:

Dear Blumhouse Colleagues:

I wanted to let you know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to resign from Blumhouse, although I will remain a strategic advisor to the company. As many of you know, I have experienced a series of challenging personal events this past year and I have decided that I need to take some much needed time.

Blumhouse Television has been a major part of my life since Jason and Charles put their trust in Jeremy and me when they decided to invest in a TV studio. Put simply, my goal was to have our company soar to the greatest heights — in terms of creating work that was not only recognized, but also, of which we could all be proud. I think that we have accomplished that

— from critically acclaimed series and documentaries, to innovative and thoroughly creative endeavors and partnerships, like Into the Dark and Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Above all, I am most appreciative to have worked with all of you. I cannot tell you how often I have received a call from a producer, writer, director or network executive telling me how impressed they are with one, or the other, of you. Those calls were always the highlight of my experience at Blumhouse.

It was an honor and, in some ways, a culminating experience in my professional career to be able to build our studio from the ground up and I am grateful to Jason, Charles and of course, my partner, and now lifelong friend, Jeremy for the opportunity to collaborate in doing so. I have chapters to come – but none will ever be quite like this one, because there is simply no place like Blumhouse.

With the greatest admiration and love,

Marci

Deadline first reported the news of her departure.