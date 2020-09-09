Mara Brock Akil Inks Netflix Overall Deal

Mara Brock Akil has signed an overall deal with Netflix. The news comes just days ahead of the Netflix premiere of Brock Akil’s classic sitcom “Girlfriends,” which will begin streaming on Netflix on Sept. 11.

Under the multi-year deal, Brock Akil will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix.

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” Brock Akil said. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with– I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

The first three seasons of “The Game,” another Brock Akil series and a spinoff of “Girlfriends,” is currently available on Netflix. The show aired its first three seasons on The CW before airing an additional six seasons on BET. Brock Akil’s other credits include “Black Lightning,” “Being Mary Jane,” and “Love Is.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision and passion to our global members.”