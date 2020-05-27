Manny Jacinto Joins Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ at Hulu

Manny Jacinto is the latest name to be added to the “Nine Perfect Strangers” series at Hulu.

The “Good Place” star joins previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman.

The show, which was greenlit by Hulu in May 2019, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Jacinto will play Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe. After a life and death encounter with Masha, Yao finds himself as her right hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with unusual practices. He’s deeply committed to Masha’s self-improvement techniques and teachings and is in entirely in her thrall.

The actor is best known for playing Jason Mendoza on “The Good Place,” which finished its four-season run earlier this year. Jacinto, who is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, CAA, Principals Talent and McKuin Frankel, will next star opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is currently slated for a Dec. 23 release.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners. Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley are also collaborating on the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will executive produce via Made Up Stories. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce for Blossom Films. Moriarty, Kelley, and Butterworth will also executive produce. This is also the latest project from Blossom Films, Made Up Stories, and Endeavor Content. The show is slated to debut on Hulu in 2021.

Deadline first reported the casting news.