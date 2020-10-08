David Fincher’s Netflix Film ‘Mank’ Debuts First Trailer, Reveals Release Date

David Fincher’s new movie “Mank” released its first trailer on Thursday. The tweet that accompanied the trailer also announced that the film is headed to theatres in November and will be available on Netflix on December 4. It marks Fincher’s first movie since 2014’s “Gone Girl.”

The black-and-white biopic follows the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his battle with director Orson Welles over the screenplay credit of “Citizen Kane.”

Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz, Tom Burke plays Orson Welles, and Amanda Seyfried plays Marion Davies, a Broadway actress who was a mistress to newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, whose life was the basis of Welles’ debut feature. Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard and Charles Dance round out the cast.

“Mank” is based on a 2003 script by Fincher’s late father Jack Fincher.

“Gone Girl,” Fincher’s last film, was a critical and commercial success, earning $369.3 million at the global box office. Rosamund Pike received an Academy Award nomination for best actress for her turn as the mysterious Amy Elliott Dunne.

Fincher has not directed a film since then, with some projects failing to come to fruition. The filmmaker was set to helm the sequel to “World War Z” with star Brad Pitt returning, but the film was placed on hold by Paramount in February 2019. Fincher has moved to television in the interim, directing and producing for the Netflix series “Mindhunter” and “Love, Death & Robots” since 2016.

Watch the trailer below.