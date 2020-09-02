‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 to Premiere on Disney Plus on Oct. 30

This is the way — to more Baby Yoda.

New episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ hit streaming service Disney Plus on Oct. 30, announced the series’ official Twitter account on Wednesday.

No new trailer has dropped for the Star Wars live action series starring Pedro Pascal (and Baby Yoda, technically named The Child), but Season 2 will include Timothy Olyphant in some fashion, Rosario Dawson as “Clone Wars” character Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

And fans can expect even more of “The Mandalorian” in the future. As Variety reported exclusively in April, the series is in pre-production for a third season, and creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while,” as sources close to the production said in the spring.

The series, centered on Pascal as the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter who becomes caretaker to The Child, was Disney Plus’ first original hit upon launch last November. And another “Star Wars” series is in the works at the streamer — as Variety also reported exclusively in April, “Russian Doll” co-creator and showrunner Leslye Headland is developing a women-centric series that takes place in a different part of the “Star Wars” timeline than other series and films.

The streamer attracted over 60.5 million paying subscribers globally in the first nine months of its existence, proving to be a huge draw, even amid competition from a number of other new direct-to-consumer competitors that have launched in the last year. Disney Plus is now premiering Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan” on Friday, Sept. 4 for an additional $30. The ongoing coronavirus has meant mass closures of movie theaters nationwide, prompting the company to nix a theatrical release of the tentpole film in favor of releasing it directly on the streamer. The additional fee will keep “Mulan” in consumers’ accounts so long as they continue to subscribe to Disney Plus.