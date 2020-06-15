CNN Hires New Orleans Saints’ Malcom Jenkins as Contributor

CNN has enlisted New Orleans Saints safety Malcom Jenkins as a contributor, bringing aboard a current player to comment on national affairs as the United States grapples with many issues of racism and social justice.

Jenkins is expected to contribute to various CNN studio programs as well as other content from the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet. Exectuives informed staffers of the hire Monday morning.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor,” Jenkins said in a statement. ” I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins has contributed op-eds to CNN.com, The New York Times and The Washington Post. In 2017, he and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin created the Players Coalition, an independent advocacy group aimed at highlighting issues of racial and social equality. In 2010, Jenkins founded The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, a non-profit organization centered on helping young people, particularly those in under-served communities in New Orleans, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In addition to the Saints, he has played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins has been a member of two Super Bowl champion teams and a three-time Pro Bowl safety. He is the co-founder of Listen Up Media, a production company, and executive producer of “Black Boys,” a documentary examining Black humanity in America that is slated for release later this year. Jenkins is represented by ICM Partners.