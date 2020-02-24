‘Making the Cut’ Trailer: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Return With New Amazon Series

Fans who miss Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s presence on their television screens can now take a first sneak peek at their upcoming fashion design competition series on Amazon, “Making the Cut,” which debuts on Prime Video on March 27.

The former “Project Runway” host and mentor are giving 12 designers and entrepreneurs the chance to compete against one another in an international competition and elevate one of their businesses with $1 million, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion head Christine Beauchamp, and an exclusive clothing line on Amazon. Taking advantage of Amazon’s cross-divisional synergies, the show will allow viewers to buy the winning look on Amazon immediately after each episode airs. Two episodes will air weekly for five weeks, with the finale airing on April 24.

Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni join Klum as judges. Klum and Gunn are executive producers, as is showrunner Sara Rea, alongside Page Feldman and Jennifer Love. “Making the Cut” is directed by Ramy Romany and produced by Amazon Studios and SKR Productions.

In the trailer, Klum, Gunn and the contestants can be seen in New York, Paris and Tokyo. The designers are asked to craft couture and more accessible looks, the latter of which could be produced and sold on the e-commerce giant’s site.

The runways take place outside the Eiffel Tower and at museums and other landmarks. During one such show, a designer’s avant-garde look — in what can only be described as several giant silver scrunchies — stuns the judges.

“Well, well, what do we call this?” says supermodel Naomi Campbell

“There is no name for it,” replied Klum.

“It’s the birth canal,” quips actor and House of Harlow creative director Nicole Richie.

Watch the full trailer below: