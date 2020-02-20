Diddy Sons Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs Will Judge ‘Making The Band’

The panel of judges for the MTV reboot of “Making The Band” was revealed on Wednesday. Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs along with creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson are all set to join the franchise.

Diddy’s children all have careers spanning music, entertainment and fashion.

“Making The Band” is based on the search for the world’s next music breakout stars. The show will embark on a multi-city casting tour this month with open auditions being held in Atlanta from Feb. 28-29, Houston from March 2-8, then to Charlotte, N.C. on Mar. 13-14, and finally New York City on March 21-22. Diddy and all the judges will make appearances throughout the tour.

Fans will also have an opportunity to experience the show with vocal booths that will pop-up around each city on the tour ahead of the open casting auditions. The first booth will appear in Atlanta and will offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs. All submissions can be shared across social platforms and used to submit auditions online.

Originally featuring the creation of early 2000s boy band O-Town (the show was conceived by Lou Pearlman, the troubled Svengali and convicted Ponzi schemer who died in prison in 2016), Diddy took over the franchise in 2002. The concept was true to the original: to put together a singing group via an audition process while simultaneously filming the finalists’ lives. The 2.0 version resulted in forming Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang.

The series will premiere in 2020 though no date has been set.