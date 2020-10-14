Amy Poehler’s NBC Crafting Competition ‘Making It’ Scores Australian Adaptation

“Making It,” the hit NBC show fronted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, is set for an Australian version, commissioned by national free-to-air broadcaster Network 10.

Launching in 2021, “Making It Australia” will revolve around a central theme inspired by popular craft and DIY trends and each episode will consist of two challenges, crafted by the local show’s hosts. The challenges will put the makers’ abilities to the test, while also enabling them to share their touching personal experiences and DIY stories, as they vie for an AUD$100,000 ($71,855) cash prize.

Hosts and executive producers Poehler and Offerman were Emmy-nominated for the original U.S. version of “Making It,” which is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. The show was a ratings success on NBC, with season three set to launch next year.

“We are so grateful to Network 10, Matchbox and Eureka for committing to an Australian version of Making It,” said Poehler. “We created the show with the idea of celebrating people who make something from nothing and in a small way, bring us together because of that. Australia is filled with talented, innovative and out of the box thinkers who are going to blow us away. We can’t wait to see the show come to life.”

NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures (“The Real Housewives of Melbourne”) and Eureka Productions (“The Amazing Race”) have teamed to produce “Making It Australia,” which marks the second international version of the format after a Finnish show last year.

Network 10 head of programming Daniel Monaghan said: “Combining the character and camaraderie of the crafting community, ‘Making It Australia’ will not only showcase some of the most beautiful, quirky and imaginative craftsmanship at work, but it just might inspire you to make something along the way.”

Alastair McKinnon, managing director of Matchbox Pictures, said: “As such crafty and proud Aussies, we can’t wait to put our own spin on the format. In a world where we’re spending more time at home and embracing craft and DIY tasks like never before, this show will most certainly resonate with viewers.”

Chris Culvenor, co-CEO of Eureka Productions, said: “’Making It Australia’ will no doubt ignite the audience’s imagination with an inspiring mix of big fun crafting creations.”

Dan Munday serves as executive producer for Matchbox while executive producers for Eureka are Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin.

“Making It Australia” will be distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.