Magical Elves Promotes Dan Murphy to Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Magical Elves has promoted Dan Murphy to the role of chief operating officer, Variety has learned exclusively. Murphy was previously the company’s executive vice president of production.

He succeeds Casey Kriley who was named co-CEO alongside Jo Sharon last year. He joined Magical Elves over a decade ago. In his newly expanded role, he will be responsible for aligning all day-to-day operations including finance, physical production, and strategic growth across Magical Elves’ portfolio of titles.

“It’s an honor to take on this expanded role in leading our team of smart, hardworking and dedicated people focused on producing the highest quality non-fiction programming,” said Murphy. “I am excited to carry on producing hit television series while prioritizing the health and well-being of everyone on our sets and finding new opportunities for initiatives that will continue to grow the business.”

Prior to joining Magical Elves, Murphy served as the vice president of production for MTV West Coast at MTV Networks on series such as “The Osbournes,” “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica,” and “Making the Band.”

“Dan’s tremendous institutional knowledge and commitment to the company make him the clear choice for this position,” said Kriley and Sharon. “He is a valued leader on our team, and over the past year as we stepped into our new positions, has proven to have the vision needed to drive the company forward.”

Magical Elves current slate includes shows like “Nailed It!” which was recently nominated for two Emmy Awards. Other shows include “Top Chef,” “Sugar Rush,” “Cold Justice,” and “Brain Games.” It is a part of The Tinopolis Group’s portfolio of production companies.