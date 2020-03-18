Maggie Griffin, Mother of Kathy Griffin and Star of ‘My Life on the D-List,’ Dies at 99

Maggie Griffin, who starred alongside her daughter Kathy Griffin on “My Life on the D-List,” died Tuesday. She was 99.

Kathy Griffin confirmed the news on social media, writing on Twitter, “My Mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

The followed the message up with three broken heart emojis and a photo of the two of them lounging by the pool, a wine glass in Maggie Griffin’s hand.

Kathy Griffin also posted the photo on her Instagram account, with a slightly longer message that also said, “She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable. I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era.”

Early last year, Kathy Griffin took to social media to share that Maggie was living with dementia. At the time she shared that September 2018 was the last time she was able to have “a proper/coherent conversation with her.” She shared she had 24-hour care, but it was extremely hard watching someone with such a sharp wit be a different person.

“If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you. She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star,” Kathy Griffin wrote at the time.

In addition to appearing for six seasons on the Bravo reality show “My Life on the D-List” alongside her daughter, Maggie appeared in follow-up shows and documentary projects including “Kathy” and “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.”

She was also a frequent staple in Kathy’s standup shows. Knowing how connected her audience became to her fiery, box-wine loving mother, Kathy always inserted new stories and impressions of her. She also wrote about her mother’s life and relationship with John Griffin, Maggie’s husband and Kathy’s father, who passed away in 2007.