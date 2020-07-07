‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner to Develop Mystery Dramedy at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew Weiner has a new series in the works.

Variety has learned exclusively from sources that the “Mad Men” creator is developing a half-hour series at FX. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the series is being described as a mystery dramedy. Weiner is writing the series and will also executive produce and direct. FX Productions will produce.

FX declined to comment.

Should it move forward, the show would mark Weiner’s return to the world of basic cable, though it could potentially end up on FX on Hulu as well. “Mad Men” aired on AMC for seven seasons, with Weiner having served as director, executive producer, and showrunner in addition to creating it. The show received 116 Emmy nominations throughout its run, including four wins for best drama series.

Most recently, Weiner created the Amazon anthology series “The Romanoffs.” The show featured an all-star cast, including “Mad Men” alums John Slattery and Christina Hendricks. It followed different people in each episode who believed they were members of the Russian royal family. Weiner directed the entire eight-episode series and also wrote the majority of them.

Weiner’s other credits include shows like “The Sopranos” and “Becker,” as well as the feature “Are You Here.”

He is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

FX’s current lineup includes a number of dramedies, including shows like “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “Fargo,” and “Mr. Inbetween.” FX’s sister channel, FXX, airs popular comedies like “Archer” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as well as recent entry “Dave,” starring Dave Burd, a.k.a the rapper Lil Dicky.