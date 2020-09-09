Macro TV Studios Adds Five Execs Amid Expansion Into Scripted, Alternative

Macro Television Studios, a division of Charles D. King’s multiplatform media company Macro, is bringing on board five new executives amid greater efforts to broaden its focus to include scripted and alternative programming: Inga Dyer as senior vice president of business and legal affairs, Aisha Corpas Wynn as vice president of alternative programming, Ahmadou Seck and Khalid Jordan as directors of development and Ilayda Yigit as manager.

“As Macro Television Studios continues to grow and expand, I am so excited to work alongside all of these truly talented individuals that further the mission at the company to elevate artists of color and bring real change to the industry,” said Macro TV Studios president Marta Fernandez. “Our new team members will support the studio’s robust slate of programming along with our expansion into the scripted space and launch of our alternative programming slate that will include unscripted, reality and podcasts.”

Dyer joins Macro from Revolt Media & TV, where she was general counsel. Her career includes business and legal affairs roles at BET Networks, Spike TV and Magic Johnson Enterprises. Wynn was prior to that the head of development for Anthony Anderson and Bunim Murray Productions’ partnership. Her production company A Wynn Wynn Production produced HBO’s “After the Thrones,” for which she also served as showrunner and co-exec producer.

Seck was more recently a creative exec with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment; his career began at CAA before working in development at Participant Media. Seck was part of Overbrook’s development team for Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

Jordan is joining Macro from Warner Horizon, where he managed both drama and comedy development, working with showrunners and creators such as Stephanie Allain, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, Janine Sherman Barrios and Bill Lawrence. Yigit, who previously was in the literary packaging department at WME, will manage as well as continue to guide literary adaptations from writers and authors of color for the studio slate.

All five will report to Fernandez.

Macro, which aims to represent the voices of Black, Indigenous and people of color, has produced “Raising Dion” and “Gentefied” for Netflix,” among other projects, and has a number of others in development.